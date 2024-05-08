Man Arrested for Child Pornography Following Investigation in Lake County

Lake Zurich, IL (WLIP)–A Lake Zurich man was apprehended by Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives after a search warrant on Tuesday morning reportedly uncovered numerous videos and images of child pornography.

Acting on a tip about child pornography downloads at a residence, sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation.

After gathering sufficient evidence, they secured a search warrant for the property.

On Tuesday sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team and the Illinois Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, executed the search warrant.

During the search, they discovered 24 year old Jared R. Honegger while he was allegedly viewing a child pornography video in his bedroom.

Honegger was promptly arrested. Digital Forensic Examiners analyzed Honegger’s cellphone, uncovering over 90 images and videos of child pornography, many involving children under 13.

The suspect faces five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, classified as Class 2 Felonies.

Honegger is currently detained in Lake County Jail awaiting his First Appearance Court hearing.

The state’s attorney’s office intends to file a petition to keep him in custody until trial.