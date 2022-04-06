2022 Spring Election Results: Historic Win For Kerkman; Two New Members For KUSD Board; Aldermanic Incumbents Ousted

Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Samantha Kerkman will be the new Kenosha County Executive as she won more than 53% of the vote in yesterday’s unofficial results over Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.

Kerkman received 14,693 votes to Matoska-Mentink’s 13,886.

Kerkman becomes the first woman elected to the top spot in Kenosha County’s government.

There will be two new members of the Kenosha Unified School Board.

While incumbent Rebecca Stevens was the top vote-getter with about 19% of the vote, Kristine Schmaling and Eric Meadows also won a spot on the board.

They both received 17% of the ballots cast.

In Kenosha’s Aldermanic races, incumbent Dave Daff was ousted by challenger Brandi Feree who got 549 votes to Paff’s 458.

Another challenger, David Mau defeated Bruce Fox 527-398.

Incumbent Anthony Kennedy received a late push in last night’s ballot count to win another term over Kathryn Woods, 298-251.

It was a similar phenomenon for Alderman Daniel Prozanski who received 644 votes to Daniel Becker’s 554.

Newcomer Ruth Dyson edged Erick Hansen in unofficial results 208-205 in the open District 12 race.