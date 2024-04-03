2024 Spring Election Turnout Lags Behind 2023 Despite Important Races
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Turnout for Tuesday’s Spring General Election lagged behind the voter turnout from a year ago.
In Kenosha County 37% of voters headed to the polls to cast ballots.
The lone county-wide race was for Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Branch 3, which saw Heather Iverson defeat Frank Gagliardi.
In the city of Kenosha turnout was slightly higher at 39%.
The city had more races on the ballot-including David Bogdala defeating Lydia Spottswood for Kenosha Mayor.
There was also Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary.
In 2023 county-wide voter turnout was more than 44%-the highest April voter turnout has been in Kenosha this decade.
In 2022 the spring turnout was 31% and only 23% in 2021.
41% of voters participated in the April election in 2020.