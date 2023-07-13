26 Year Old Man “Stable” After Being Shot Several Times Tuesday Night

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More information has been released about the shooting that left one person injured this week.

It happened around 10 PM Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Birch Road.

Kenosha Police say a 26 year old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Evidence of a shooting was collected at the scene.

No further information was released.