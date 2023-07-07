2nd Degree Murder Conviction Reversed in 2021 Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man serving prison time in a shooting that left one person dead, and another injured, has had his conviction reversed. An appellate court says a mistrial should have been declared in the case of Lynell Glover, because the jury had mistaken access to prosecutor notes that were not part of trial evidence. Glover was convicted of 2nd degree murder for reportedly hunting down a pair of 17-year-old siblings near Volo, after they had allegedly stolen his car in early 2021. The situation left Anthony Awad dead, and his brother Jonathan wounded. The case has now been sent back to the Lake County courts…it’s unclear at this point if Glover will be retried.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-7-23)