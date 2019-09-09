3 Arrested In Home Invasion and Assault

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha woman was attacked and injured yesterday after a home invasion.

The incident happened just after 3:30 AM at a home near the 2100 block of 54th street.

Three people were arrested in connection with the case, two women and a man. They have not been identified.

The victim was reportedly beaten with a baseball bat and had head and upper body injuries. A neighbor heard the assault and called police. The suspects were arrested at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.