3 Million Dollar Bond Set in Lake Villa Area Child Porn Case

(Lake Villa, IL) A Lake Villa man is being held on a 3-million-dollar bond, after being accused of possessing large amounts of child pornography. Eric Studdard was arrested Monday after multiple lewd images and videos were found in his residence. Sheriff’s officials say some of the images include his roommate’s child. Studdard faces four counts of possessing child pornography, including a Class X Felony count. His next court date is set for July 12th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-14-23)