39th Avenue to Close For Drainage Work Next Week

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha continues to work on storm water runoff and associated flooding, a major Kenosha roadway will be closed starting next week.

39th Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 75th and 80th streets.

Crews will be working on installing large diameter storm sewers as part of the Town and Country Storm water Improvement project.

Local traffic to businesses and residents will remain open with a full closure at 79th Street and 39th Avenue.

Detours north and southbound utilize 80th Street, 30th Avenue, and 75th Street as well as Pershing Boulevard.

Construction is expected to last until June 9th depending on weather conditions.