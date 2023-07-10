Waukegan Man Gets 22 Years in Murder Over Video Gaming System

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man has been hit with prison time, after admitting to the killing of a young girl. Johnathan Fair pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder in the December 2018 death of 4-year-old Skyler Mendez. Fair reportedly shook and struck the girl multiple times after she accidentally spilled juice on his video gaming system. He was babysitting the girl at the time, and was not the child’s father. The now 24-year-old was hit with 22-years in prison, though he was given credit for nearly 1-thousand days of time already served.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-10-23)