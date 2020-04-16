4th Death From Covid-19 Reported in Kenosha County

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are now 4 deaths related to COVID-19 in Kenosha County, according to new numbers released by the Kenosha County Division of Health. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 206 confirmed positives. Wisconsin has more than 3,700 cases and 182 deaths.

The city of Kenosha is up to 135 cases, Pleasant Prairie has 39, and Salem Lakes has 18.

The majority of cases-60-are people in their 50’s, followed by 42 cases of people in their 40’s, and 33 cases of people in their 30’s. People in the 70 plus age range account for 22 of the cases.