Abortion Supporters Rally in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Supporters of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights more generally gathered in Kenosha yesterday.

They protested the leaked Supreme Court draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito which would overturn the 1973 ruling making the procedure legal through all nine months of pregnancy.

About 200 protested in and around Civic Center Park. Among those in attendance were many Democratic elected officials as well as candidates and activists.

If the Roe decision is overturned by the court, abortion rights will be turned over to the states, meaning Wisconsin’s mid-19th century law restricting abortion would take effect again, pending further legislative action.