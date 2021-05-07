‘Anointed Word’ Soup Kitchen In Kenosha Reaching Out

On my way to work on Thursday, I noticed two women holding up a cardboard sign, trying to get the attention of cars passing by, that read ‘SOUP KITCHEN’. I decided to stop and get some information from them in hopes to spread the message to others that may not know.

Felicia Wright who is a Pastor at Anointed Word (which is part of the Outreach Ministries), along with her friend Trinda Tucker (Missionary), would just like people to know that they have a Soup Kitchen, located at 6442 22nd avenue, that runs from 4pm -6pm every Thursday in Kenosha.

Anybody that would like to donate warm or regular food for this cause, please contact Christopher Wright ( Felicia’s husband) at (262)-515-2872, to make arrangements. The best time to call is between 9am – 1pm Monday thru Friday.