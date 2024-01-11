Another Winter Blast Heading to Kenosha Area, Starting With Friday Snowfall

(Kenosha, WI) There is another winter weather system headed our way. Snow is expected to fall sometime during the day tomorrow and last into Saturday. Once again snow predictions for Kenosha are in the 4-7 inch range depending on when temps tomorrow drop below the freezing mark. As with Tuesday’s storm temps near the lake during the day tomorrow may mean the storm begins as rain or a wintry mix before changing over to snow. We’ll get complete weather details from TMJ 4 coming up.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-11-24)