Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

How can you tell the WI people at the motel?

They're the ones in the pool when it's 50 degrees

They brought a six-pack of Old Milwaukee

They wear t-shirts in the pool, even the girls.

Tailgating in the motel parking lot

They have pizzas delivered to their room

They use the coupons for the motel restaurant

They're wearing the "I'm with Stupid" t-shirts

They're ordering the brandy old fashioneds at the bar

They bring their Harley in their room

They use the tub to ice their brewskis