Answer Lenny's Poll Questions! Is Trump's China trade war: An absolute disaster Something that is long overdue View Results Loading ... Is it time for a female President? Yes No View Results Loading ... Does a woman have the emotional fortitude to be President? Yes No View Results Loading ... How can you tell the WI people at the motel? They're the ones in the pool when it's 50 degrees They brought a six-pack of Old Milwaukee They wear t-shirts in the pool, even the girls. Tailgating in the motel parking lot They have pizzas delivered to their room They use the coupons for the motel restaurant They're wearing the "I'm with Stupid" t-shirts They're ordering the brandy old fashioneds at the bar They bring their Harley in their room They use the tub to ice their brewskis View Results Loading ...