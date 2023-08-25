Antioch Explosion and Fire Under Investigation, Deemed “Suspicious”

(Antioch, IL) A fire in the Antioch area is under investigation by fire officials and law enforcement. Officials say an explosion and subsequent blaze took place just before midnight Wednesday in the 26-thousand block of West Forest Court. The flames were quickly extinguished but not before significant damage was done to the home and a pair of vehicles. No one was injured. Officials say evidence was located that made the situation suspicious. The matter is under investigation by Lake County Sheriff’s Arson investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-25-23)