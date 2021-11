(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are looking into vehicle thefts from the same car lot. On November 6th around 7 AM, and November 11th around 2 AM…an unknown amount of cars were stolen from Kunes Country Ford on Route 173. In each case, two vehicles approached the lot with multiple suspects, before committing the crimes. It’s currently unclear if the incidents are related. The investigation into the cases is considered active and ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-12-21)