Arrest Made After Stolen Vehicle Leads Police in Chase Through Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) One person was taken into custody, after a stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a chase through Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to Volo around 9 o’clock on Friday morning on reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the Kia Stinger said he noticed the vehicle missing, then figured out it was stolen after reviewing surveillance footage. After tracking the vehicle in real time, deputies were able to catch up to what they called a “caravan” that included the stolen Kia, as well as a Didge Charger and a Hyundai SUV. After running the license plates it was determined the other two cars were stolen as well. An attempt was made to stop all three vehicles in Beach Park, but they all fled. Eventually the Kia crashed near a school in Waukegan, and its driver, an 18-year-old male, was apprehended. The other two vehicles were able to evade police, and no further arrests have been announced. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-15-23)