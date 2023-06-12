Arrest Made in Kenosha in Connection to Waukegan Murder, 2nd Suspect Sought

(Waukegan, IL) One arrest has been made and another suspect is being sought in a Waukegan murder. 18-year-old Kyron Goode was shot and killed outside of an apartment building last Thursday. In an update released Monday, authorities say that Kenosha Police were able to arrest a 17-year-old on outstanding warrants. The unnamed teen was connected to the Waukegan homicide, and is expected to be extradited to face first-degree murder charges. Officials say they have identified a second suspect, but that person has not yet been caught.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-12-23)