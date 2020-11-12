Authorities Seek Help in Identifying Man

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Investigators are seeking the identity of a man found along a roadway on Tuesday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies say the man was found along the side of Green Bay Road near 4th Street in Somers.

He’s described as a while male, about 65 years old with grey hair and a beard. He’s approximately 5 foot eight and weighs about 115 pounds. He was wearing khakis and a long sleeve polo shirt with a brown leather jacket and white Nike shoes. He is thought to have suffered a medical emergency.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

If you have any info on his identity, contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.