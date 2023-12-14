Autopsy Shows No Foul Play, No Significant Injuries in Missing Teen’s Death

(Waukegan, IL) An autopsy report has been released on a missing Carpentersville teen that was found dead in Lake County earlier this week. Brissa Romero’s body was recovered from a Vernon Hills retention pond on Tuesday afternoon…investigators believe the 17-year-old drove into the water after failing to negotiate a T intersection back on December 4th. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the autopsy turned up no signs of foul play and no significant injuries…and that the cause of death was consistent with drowning. Even with the findings…the investigation into the matter continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-14-23)