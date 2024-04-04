Barca Exploring Opportunities Following Departure As WI Treasury Secretary

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Revenue Peter Barca says that he’s exploring opportunities for when he departs that role later this month.

The Gov. Evers’ administration announced last month that Barca would be departing the role he’s held for five years.

Barca told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he’s looking into a few options-including a possible run for U.S. Congress.

Barca has previously served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and twice in the Wisconsin State Legislature-most recently between 2009 and 2019.

During that time he was Assembly Minority Leader for six years.

Listen to the full interview with Peter Barca: