Beach Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing of Girlfriend’s Daughter

(Beach Park, IL) A child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the 38-thousand block of N. Manor Avenue around 10:45 on Thursday morning. When they arrived they found a 9-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds, and rushed her to Advocate Condell in Libertyville in critical condition. Demetrius Fisher, who is said to be in a relationship with the victim’s mother, fled the scene but was later arrested at the Waukegan train station. The 30-year-old has been charged with attempted murder…a motive for the stabbing is being investigated.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-24)