Black Bear First Spotted in Gurnee, Seen Over the Weekend Near Antioch

(Antioch, WI) A bear seen last week in Gurnee has apparently made its way a bit further north. Over the weekend, the small black bear was spotted on home surveillance in unincorporated Antioch. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Antioch Police reported no further sightings as of Sunday. Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources say it’s best to just leave the bear alone if you spot it…and that they have no plans to tranquilize or relocate the animal.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-12-23)