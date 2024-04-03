Bogdala Elected Mayor of Kenosha

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Longtime Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala has been elected mayor to succeed retiring Mayor John Antaramian.

Bogdala defeated Lydia Spottswood with an unofficial total of 9,051 votes to 7,960 votes or 53% to 46%.

Also in the city incumbent Alderpersons Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Anthony Kennedy, and Dominic Ruffalo easily won reelection in contested races.

There will also be some new faces on the Kenosha Common Council with Peni Keeling, Kenny Harper, and Art DeBaere winning their races for Alderperson.