Bond Set in Attack on Woman in Lake County

Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-21-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars for a Palatine man accused of a brutal attack on a woman in Lake County. Prosecutors presented graphic evidence against Ryan Storm, who was arrested on Wednesday morning in McHenry County. Storm is accused of kidnapping, battering, choking, and sexually assaulting a woman late Tuesday night into Wednesday at a Lake Barrington warehouse. Lake County Sheriff’s officials credited a 911 caller for saving the woman’s life, after that caller said he received a strange phone call from Storm, and performed a well being check. He said he witnessed Storm fleeing the business, and found the injured woman bound to a piece of heavy equipment. The 20-year-old suspect is facing a long list of felony charges including aggravated kidnapping, criminal sexual assault and more. He’s due back in court on June 1st.