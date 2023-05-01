Bond Set in Lake County Drug Case That Also Involved Small Child

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 1.5-million-dollars for a Wheeling man, after he was accused of drug trafficking. Javier Franco was taken into custody in the Vernon Hills area, after an extensive investigation into his alleged activities. The 26-year-old was said to have drugs and a gun in his vehicle during his arrest…as well as a young child. Additional drugs and guns were found at his residence. Franco faces a 10 count indictment that includes multiple drug and weapons charges

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-1-23)