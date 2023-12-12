Breaking: Body Recovered in Vernon Hills in Missing Teen Case

(Vernon Hills, IL) Rescue divers have recovered a body in the same Lake County retention pond where a missing teen’s vehicle was located on Monday. Authorities say the body was pulled from the Vernon Hills pond around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon, after recovery efforts that started several hour earlier. Though an official confirmation will be made by the Lake County Coroner’s Office, a press release issued jointly by Vernon Hills and Carpentersville Police say the body matched the description of missing 17-year-old Brissa Romero. Romero disappeared last week Monday as she was heading to a work holiday party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley. At this point, officials believe she failed to negotiate a turn, and ended up in the water. An investigation into the matter continues.