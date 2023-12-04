Candidates Circulate Petitions To Get On 2024 Spring Ballot

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Declared candidates for the Spring 2024 election have begun collecting signatures so they can make it on the ballot.

Candidates for mayor need between 200 to 400 valid signatures turned into the city by the first Tuesday in January to qualify.

They must also file a statement of economic interest and all other required forms on file to be put on the ballot.

Multiple candidates have declared for Kenosha Mayor and if more than two qualify a primary will be held in February.

Similar procedures are in place for aldermanic and Kenosha County Board races.

The 2024 Spring General Election is set for Tuesday April 2nd.