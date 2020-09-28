CDC sets guidelines for Thanksgiving celebrations 9/28/20

Over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house we go…or not? The Centers for Disease Control has published guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines are broken down into low, moderate and high risk behaviors. It turns out that Aunt Betty’s stuffing may not be the most dangerous thing this year. Here’s the list…

High Risk Behaviors

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Moderate Risk Behaviors

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place.

Low Risk Behaviors

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Visit CDC.gov for more information.