CDC sets guidelines for Thanksgiving celebrations 9/28/20
Over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house we go…or not? The Centers for Disease Control has published guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines are broken down into low, moderate and high risk behaviors. It turns out that Aunt Betty’s stuffing may not be the most dangerous thing this year. Here’s the list…
High Risk Behaviors
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
Moderate Risk Behaviors
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place.
Low Risk Behaviors
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Visit CDC.gov for more information.