Charges Officially Filed Against Suspect Accused of Lighting Girlfriend on Fire

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have officially been filed against the suspect accused of setting his girlfriend on fire after an argument Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint Myron Faith Bowie allegedly threw an accelerant on her-possibly alcohol-while the 33 year old woman was in bed. He then set her aflame before fleeing.

The woman was able to call 9-1-1 and get emergency crews to the home.

Once there they found the woman with life threatening burns to her upper body.

She was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The woman’s young children were home at the time and apparently identified Bowie as the suspect.

A multi-state effort commenced to find him.

He is thought to be driving a black Cadillac SUV with Illinois plates and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.