Charges Upgraded for Lake County Man Accused of Injuring and Killing Child

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man is facing upgraded charges for reportedly causing injuries to a child who later died. Tracy Thomas was originally facing charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child related to the February 25th death of 6-year-old Jayceon Wright. Lake County prosecutors have now added three counts of first-degree murder to Thomas’ indictment. The 34-year-old remains behind bars on a 500-thousand-dollar bond…something that could increase after a hearing later today

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-10-22)