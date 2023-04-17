Chicago Woman Arrested for Illegal Weapon in Zion

(Zion, IL) A Chicago woman on federal parole has been arrested in Zion. Felice Desilvia was taken into custody after a traffic stop in which a gun was found near her passenger seat. The 39-year-old is banned from having firearms after a 2014 conviction for her connection to jewelry store robberies. Desilvia now faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars…she is due in court in early May.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-17-23)