Chief: Brewery attacker friendly with some victims

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s police chief says a man who killed five co-workers last week at a sprawling brewery complex was friends or at least friendly with some of the victims.

Chief Alfonso Morales told WTMJ radio on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe racial issues led 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill to carry out the attack. Ferrill was black and four of the victims were white. The fifth was Latino.

Morales’ remarks came after police asked the public not to assume Ferrill was racially harassed, even though Molson Coors confirmed that a noose had been placed on Ferrill’s locker five years ago. The chief says the investigation could take several more weeks.