Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 2,727 new positive Coronavirus tests, and 9 related deaths.

Of those, it’s unclear how many new positives were added in Lake County, due to individual county stats not being updated, but the county did not record any new fatalities.

Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use both dropped. ICU capacity in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County currently stands at 57%, and the area’s positivity is holding steady around 5.7%.