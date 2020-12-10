Council Approves Uptown Zoning Changes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has begun the process of making zoning changes in the city’s uptown neighborhood to accommodate a new development. Developer Gorman and Company proposed to build two buildings along 22nd and 23rd Avenues south of 61st Street.

Both buildings have retail on the ground floor with residential units above. More than 100 units are planned for those upper floors and the city needed to change the density of how many units could be built there. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the changes will pave the way for the new developments.

The new development will replace the existing single story strip retail center that was damaged during the riots last summer.