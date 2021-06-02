COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest level in Wisconsin

Hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus hit their lowest recorded levels in Wisconsin this week before inching back up on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said that as of Monday, 186 people were reported as hospitalized statewide due to the virus.

The previous low was 192 people on April 2nd, the first day that the dashboard tracking hospitalizations reported data.

The number inched up to 194 on Tuesday. The high was 2,277 patients on Nov. 17th.

The good news comes as mask mandates ended in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee and in state buildings, including the Capitol.