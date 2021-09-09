Covid Metrics Start Showing Signs of Improvement in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-9-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Signs continue to point to an improvement when it comes to Coronavirus in Lake County. Health officials say the county added 101 cases on Wednesday, a drop from the day before. One new fatality was also reported. In the Lake and McHenry County area known as Region 9, Covid related hospital admissions stayed flat for the 4th straight day, and ICU numbers remained flat for the 2nd straight day. Statewide, hospital admissions fell slightly, and ICU beds were more available. Another sign of improvement comes in the form of the positivity rate, which has fallen two percentage points from the recent high of 6.4% back on August 16th.