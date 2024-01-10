Crimo Mass Shooting Trial Pushed Back, as Public Defenders Are Reinstated to Case

(Waukegan, IL) Trial has been pushed back for the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. The delay in Robert Crimo III’s case was not unexpected, after he fired his defense in December, but changed his mind earlier this month. Prosecutors said they were prepared to start trial next month as planned, and requested that things move forward at some point this year, something the Judge agreed with. The defense asked for the trial to begin in February of 2025. Nothing was agreed on during a short hearing Wednesday. The judge is expected to set an official trial date on February 21st. Crimo faces over 100 felony counts stemming from the July 4th, 2022 mass shooting that killed 7 and wounded scores of others.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-10-24)