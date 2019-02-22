Defense Gets Access to Evidence

KENOSHA, WI–The defense for a Milwaukee teen accused of killing a Kenosha man has scored an early pretrial victory. The defense for Chrystal Kizer will be able to use an investigation into Randal Volar to help develop a defense for trial.

The 17 year old Kizer allegedly shot and killed Volar in his Kenosha home before setting it on fire. Attorneys asked the court to allow them to view evidence that Volar was involved in sex trafficking before he was killed.

Kizer’s argument may be that she killed him in self defense and they would use the police investigation to help prove their point. However the judge in the case has not ruled whether or not that evidence will be admissible at trial.