DPI Report Card Marks Improvement For KUSD In Key Areas

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District received some good news in the midst of difficult decisions to close schools.

Student achievement in the district has improved.

That’s according to the latest report card for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The district received a rating of “meets expectations” for the 2022-23 school year.

The report card factors in four educational essentials including target group outcomes, number of students on track to graduation as well as improvements in those students’ achievement and growth.

The district’s overall score was 62.7 up from the previous year.

In the 2021-22 school year the district got a 57.1 score which was classified as “meets few expectations.”

However the DPI noted that comparisons are difficult coming off of the Covid-affected years.