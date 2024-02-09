Drug Charges Filed Against Chicago Duo, After Arrests in Lake County

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Two Chicago residents were arrested after a joint investigation in both Lake and DuPage Counties. Officials say Cameron Seymour and Jessica Daoud were pulled over this week in a U-Haul truck in Round Lake Beach. A search turned up drugs including crystal meth, fentanyl, heroin and more. The pair were also said to be in possession of several false identifications. Lake County officials then tied the couple to a DuPage County hotel room where even more drugs were found. The 38-year-old Seymour faces multiple drug and fraudulent ID counts in Lake County, the 32-year-old Daoud faces drug charges. It’s unclear what charges the pair face in DuPage County.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)