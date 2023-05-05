“Eat & Greet” Events Aim to Inform Public About Kenosha Fiber City Project

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® in September 2022. Credit-City of Kenosha/Submitted Photo

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As SiFi Networks continues its installation of a modern high tech internet infrastructure in Kenosha, it is expanding its efforts to get the word out about the project.

Company officials also want to answer any questions the public has about the Kenosha Fiber City Project.

SiFi Networks is planning to bring a food truck and serve tacos to different places in the city each Wednesday evening.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that he hopes the public takes advantage of the event.

Bogdala says that the project sets Kenosha apart and will attract more businesses and developers to the area.

Listen to the full interview here