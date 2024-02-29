EF-1 Tornado Confirmed from Tuesday’s Storms in Mundelein

(Mundelein, IL) Officials say a short-lived tornado is likely responsible for significant damage to a Mundelein apartment building. A partial roof collapse at the Washington Apartments was reported at the height of a storm system that rolled through the area on Tuesday evening. Two people suffered minor injuries, one was treated on scene, while the other needed further treatment at an area hospital. A total of 59 residents were displaced by the collapse. Meanwhile, National Weather Service investigators say another one of the 11 confirmed tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms took place in South Barrington

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-29-24)