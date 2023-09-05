Elderly Man Killed in Antioch Train Vs. Pedestrian Crash Identified

(Antioch, IL) An elderly man struck and killed by a Metra train near Antioch has been identified. Antioch Police say the situation took place on Friday night at a pedestrian crossing near Route 83. The victim, identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as Wayne Blanchette, was reportedly on his way to the Antioch High School football game at the time of the incident. The 92-year-old died of blunt force injuries. The matter remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-5-23)