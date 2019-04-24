Evers says he doesn’t know what Foxconn wants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Foxconn Technology Group has not told him what changes they want to see in their contract with the state for a project that could yield the company more than $4 billion in tax credits.

Evers told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that “there have been no decisions made on exactly what’s going to be changed.”

Evers said Foxconn approached the state about making “several changes” to the contract for its planned display screen manufacturing facility near Racine. Foxconn says it is looking for “flexibility” under the contract.

Evers says the state is in a partnership with Foxconn and “we’re going to be working together to solve it.”