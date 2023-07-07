Family Announces Sale of Longtime Kenosha Business

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A longtime staple of the Kenosha community has been sold.

In a social media post this morning the owner of Lou Perrine’s Gas and Groceries said that they have sold the business.

Louie Perrine took over the family business in 1985 from his father who opened it in 1954.

Anthony Perrine became the third generation owner in 2010.

However the post reported that negotiations between the Perrine’s and the new owners lasted more than four years.

Louie Perrine says that his family have retained the rights to the name of the business and to its signature item-Mama P’s Hoho Cake.

He also thanked the more than 5,000 employees who worked for his family over the years.

Their last day owning the gas station and convenience stores on both Sheridan Road and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha will be July 11th.