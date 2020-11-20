Fatal Beach Park Crash

(Beach Park, IL) A crash in Beach Park left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place Wednesday night around 7 o’clock when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Green Bay Road near Waldo Avenue.

The 76-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Beach Park woman, is currently not facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit, and the Coroner’s Office.