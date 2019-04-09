Alleged Driver in Triple Fatal Crash Gets $2M Cash Bond

KENOSHA, WI—The suspect in Friday’s fatal crash made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

40 year old Timothy Vandervere is in jail on $2 million bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.

He’s accused by prosecutors of causing the fatal crash that killed three members of a Kenosha family and injuring another.

Investigators allege that Vandervere was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. A blood test was taken right after the crash, the results of which are pending.

In the meantime, Vandervere is to have no contact with any members of the victims’ family or any witnesses connected to the case.

He faces several felonies including 3 counts of reckless homicide and reckless driving causing injury.