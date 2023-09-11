Fatal Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash Investigation Leads to DUI Crash Involving Police

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation into a fatal crash in Waukegan, led to another crash. Police say they had responded Friday night to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 23-hundred block of Grand Avenue. The investigation ran well into the morning hours of Saturday, and that’s when an alleged intoxicated driver slammed into a police vehicle that was blocking off the roadway to the original scene. An officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the DUI suspect, nor the name of the deceased pedestrian have been released. Both matters remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-11-23)