Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Gets November Trial Date

(Highland Park, IL) Trial has been set for a man accused of recklessly signing off on a firearms card, for the man who eventually became the main suspect in a Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. is expected to have a bench trial starting in early November. Crimo is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct causing great bodily harm. During a hearing last week, Crimo’s legal team filed a motion for the charges to be dropped, saying they don’t meet the criteria under Illinois law. Crimo is the father of Robert Crimo III, the lone suspect in the July 4th, 2022 parade shooting in Highland Park that left 7 dead and scores wounded.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-17-23)